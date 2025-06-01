TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TH International Stock Performance

THCH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 23,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,472. TH International has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

