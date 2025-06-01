PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

