Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

