Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 223,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 90,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.88. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cingulate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cingulate from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

