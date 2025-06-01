Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 280 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $899.20 and its 200 day moving average is $974.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

