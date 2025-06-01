CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 364,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 565,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,596. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

CURI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

