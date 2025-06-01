Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $500,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

