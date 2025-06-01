ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 363,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.62. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.40.

ClearOne shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

