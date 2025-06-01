Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
