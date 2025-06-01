Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day moving average of $473.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

