GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 941,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 87,740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 3,659,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,294. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.