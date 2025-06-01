Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 66,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $2,640,095. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.