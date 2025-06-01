Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,613 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.