Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 3,090 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
