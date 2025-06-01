Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 3,090 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.