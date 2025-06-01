Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

