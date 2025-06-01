iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $590.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.77. The company has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

