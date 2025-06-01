Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 410 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ISRG opened at $551.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.47 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,364,055 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

