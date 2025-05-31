Stolper Co Purchases 282 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

