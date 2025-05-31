BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

IWD opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

