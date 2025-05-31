Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

