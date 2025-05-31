Veery Capital LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,998.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

