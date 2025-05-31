iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

