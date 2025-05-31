Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%
VRTX stock opened at $443.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.14.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
