SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

