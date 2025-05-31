Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $738.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $776.85 and its 200 day moving average is $799.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

