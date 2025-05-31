Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.