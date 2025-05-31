Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.