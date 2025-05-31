Stolper Co Sells 116 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stolper Co cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $113.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

