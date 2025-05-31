Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD opened at $303.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

