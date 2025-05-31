Oil Stocks To Follow Today – May 30th

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, United States Steel, Chevron, e.l.f. Beauty, ServiceNow, and NuScale Power are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses involve the exploration, extraction, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to fluctuations in global oil prices and the broader energy sector. The performance of oil stocks typically reflects changes in supply‐and‐demand dynamics, geopolitical developments and industry-specific regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.91. 3,114,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 9,726,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,078. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.55. 3,559,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,867. The company has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.01. 3,529,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,453. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,008.49. The company had a trading volume of 364,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $975.49. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,969,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

