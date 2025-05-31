Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,348,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

