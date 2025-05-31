Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
