Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.