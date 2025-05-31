Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 6,918 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 403.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.