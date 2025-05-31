Versant Capital Management Inc Has $410,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1,450.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,035,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,275,000 after purchasing an additional 255,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

