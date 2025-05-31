Versant Capital Management Inc Has $513,000 Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1,382.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Relx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

