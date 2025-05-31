Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 15,068 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1,145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

