Rothschild Investment LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $113.05 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

