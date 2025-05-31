D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.53. 28,292,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 42,918,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.90.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,177.26. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,729,004. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578 over the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

