Reviewing Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Brilliance China Automotive and VinFast Auto are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and VinFast Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $44,019.02 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($1.36) -2.44

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto -160.97% N/A -43.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 VinFast Auto 0 1 1 1 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.19%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

