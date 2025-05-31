Contrasting Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) & Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 3 1 2 2.57 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roche and Lixte Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Roche and Lixte Biotechnology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $68.73 billion 3.74 $9.40 billion N/A N/A Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.09 million ($1.45) -0.81

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Lixte Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Lixte Biotechnology N/A -5,562.77% -130.48%

Summary

Roche beats Lixte Biotechnology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

About Lixte Biotechnology

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer. The company’s Phase 1b portion of its advanced soft tissue sarcoma clinical trial seeks to determine appropriate dosing and toxicity for treating soft tissue sarcomas with combination of LB-100 and standard-of-care chemotherapy; and LB-100 combined with dostarlimab that is in phase 1b/2 for ovarian clear cell carcinoma. The company has a clinical trial research agreement with the Netherlands Cancer Institute; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group; and a development collaboration agreement with the Netherlands Cancer Institute. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

