Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,828,549.10 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $1,828,549.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,699,401.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $719,645.13.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.74 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,685 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

