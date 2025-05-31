Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 9,646 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 637,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,598,470. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,731 in the last three months. 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

