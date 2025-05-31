Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.99 and traded as low as $47.48. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 17,072 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.96%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

