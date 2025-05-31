Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE MKL opened at $1,938.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,833.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,810.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.