Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $135.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Okta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

