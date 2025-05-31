MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.