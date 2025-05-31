Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

