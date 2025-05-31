Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 91 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

