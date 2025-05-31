Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $31,423.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $127,498.64. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,632 shares of company stock worth $5,159,623 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

