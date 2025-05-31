Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $709,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.